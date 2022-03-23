Former Manchester United ace “surprised” by Red Devils star’s national team snub

Jadon Sancho’s recent improvement in form has not been enough to earn the Manchester United winger a place in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

The 21-year-old has 23 caps and three England goals to his name since first earning a call-up in 2018, but he’s struggled with some patchy performances since he joined Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Red Devils fans, however, will be pleased with Sancho’s recent improvement, with the youngster weighing in with three goals and three assists in his last ten games in all competitions – a run which follows a previous run of seven games without any goals or assists.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick admitted he was surprised not to see Sancho get in the latest England squad, heaping praise on the way he’s played recently.

“I was certainly quite surprised that Jadon Sancho wasn’t named in the England squad. He’s probably been in the best form he’s been at with Manchester United, he’s looked really at the top of his game,” Chadwick said.

“I think all he can do is keep up that level. If he’s still in this kind of form when it comes to picking the next England squad, I’m sure he’d get picked.

“I think Southgate said in his press conference that he’s been pleased with Sancho’s recent form, but it’s about consistency. I think if he carries on like this, he’s a top talent and gives England something a bit different to the other attacking players in the squad.

“I don’t have much of a doubt really that he’ll have a big part to play in the next squad and other England teams in the future.”