Spurs star reveals good “rapport” with Conte and praises “breath of fresh air” he feels with club

Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski has lifted the lid on his time with Juventus and his start to life under Antonio Conte at Spurs.

Speaking while on international duty with Sweden, the on loan Spurs star proclaimed he was much happier with life at Spurs than he was in Turin, describing it as a “breath of fresh air.”

As quoted by The Athletic, he said: “There were many things at Juventus that weren’t working and it was very frustrating. I played one match a month always in a new position. My body did not feel good, I did not feel physically strong.

“At Tottenham, there’s a breath of fresh air, I have a better rapport with the coach, I was trained better and my physique has improved.”

The 21-year-old has already bettered his Serie A numbers at Juventus this season in just Premier League nine games in North London, scoring twice and assisting four times compared to one goal and three assists while at Juventus.

Kulusevski has entered the fold at Spurs and made his mark on the team instantly, providing the final piece of the puzzle needed to improve the Spurs front three into a more balanced unit.

It is no secret that both England captain Harry Kane and South Korean winger Son Heung-Min have experienced up turns in form since his introduction to the team.

At the rate he is going Spurs will trigger the clause to buy him on a permanent basis. The Guardian revealed the North Londoners are already paying €10m to have him on loan until the summer of 2023.

They have an option to buy him this summer for €30m, before the potential for a mandatory fee comes into place if Spurs get Champions League football at the end of the 2022/2023 season and Kulusevski plays in at least half the games.