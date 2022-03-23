Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock has revealed on The Football Show that Jesse Marsch has been very impressed with the 31-year-old forward Rodrigo.

The former Liverpool left-back said that Marsch took Rodrigo to one side and told him: ‘You are a top player and you are going to be the best player on the pitch.’

Rodrigo has been on form in the last two games, scoring two goals in Leeds United’s first back-to-back wins this season.

Rodrigo appreciation post.

What a vital player he has proven to be in these last couple of games #lufc #Leeds ?? pic.twitter.com/A816kSuHo4 — DefenderInTrait?? (@DefenderInTrait) March 18, 2022

Stephen Warnock was left impressed by Rodrigo in the way he has responded after he was taken off at half-time in the 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa:

“Very impressive (Rodrigo v Wolves) because it’s not easy to come back when you suffer like that and you come off at half-time,”

“He is almost just a fraction off with just almost everything he does (v Aston Villa). And sometimes you get those games.

“The one thing Jesse Marsch knows he has got quality. So, he gets subbed at half-time against Villa, then scores against Norwich. Straightaway, first-time passing.

“Then you move onto the Wolves game. Desire. Making sure that you are making runs into the box. Making sure you are making a run to split the two centre-backs to get in-behind – he has so much quality and can be a frustrating figure. But, during the last few games, since he got subbed, he has been outstanding.

“You have to give credit to Jesse Marsch because, from what I have heard, he brought him into the meeting rooms and said ‘you are a top, top player and you are going to be the best player on the pitch until the end of the season’. It’s how you build players up and it’s what you have to do.”

Leeds’ last two wins leave them in a good position heading to the final eight matches of the season, they are currently seven points clear of the relegation zone.