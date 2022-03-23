Manchester United have edge over Chelsea in race for forward transfer

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening upfront next season after a slightly disappointing campaign from veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo, while there will also be doubts over the futures of players like Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

Abraham has a buy-back clause in his Roma contract that could allow him to return to Chelsea for €80million in 2023, but their current situation means Man Utd could have the edge, according to Il Messaggero, as translated by Football Italia.

United could certainly do well to try to bring Abraham back to the Premier League after his superb form since moving to the Stadio Olimpico.

The England international has 23 goals and three assists for Roma this season, looking like a new player since leaving Chelsea for more playing time.

It wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Blues were keen to bring their former player back at some point, especially as Romelu Lukaku has proven a bit of a flop since joining from Inter Milan last summer.

United could be in a good position now, however, and would do well to make rivals Chelsea regret letting Abraham go when they did.