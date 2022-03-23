Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly keen for the club to seal as many as four new signings in this summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Italian tactician has made his plans clear to Spurs director Fabio Paratici, who will be tasked with bringing in a new striker, a new right wing-back, a new midfielder and a new centre-back.

The attacking talent Conte supposedly has his eye on is PSV starlet Cody Gakpo, whose fine form has also seen him linked with a £35million move to Arsenal.

Gakpo looks a terrific talent who could add a bit more spark to the Spurs attack, especially if Steven Bergwijn moves on, as expected.

Tottenham fans will hope that Conte gets the players he wants, as he doesn’t tend to stick around at clubs for too long if he doesn’t feel he is given the right kind of squad to work with.

We also saw the former Chelsea boss leave Stamford Bridge after a row over signings, while he also left Inter Milan last summer when they sold star duo Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi.