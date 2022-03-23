Trevor Sinclair believes West Ham have an edge over Aston Villa about signing Leeds star Kalvin Phillips this summer.
According to reports, West Ham failed with a £50m January bid for midfielder but they are expected to pursue his signing again once summer transfer window opens.
The 26-year-old England international is valued close to £60m by the Yorkshire club, though they re-iterated that he isn’t for sale at any price.
“I feel West Ham are a slightly bigger club than Villa at the moment based on the 60,000 supporters they get and the recent performances in the league,” said Sinclair.
“I feel West Ham is a slightly bigger proposition than Aston Villa for Kalvin Phillips.
“The only problem I have is that Declan Rice may be leaving.”
“I think he’s a Yorkshire lad, he’s proud of his heritage. He’s proud of the club who have given him the platform to play. And I feel that, if he feels the club will match his ambition, there’s a good chance that he’ll stay and sign a new contract.
“If he feels the club are making good moves, good recruitment, they’re on the right trajectory, of course (Phillips could sign a new deal).
“But, if he doesn’t feel that, I think he will leave this summer.”