Trevor Sinclair believes West Ham have an edge over Aston Villa about signing Leeds star Kalvin Phillips this summer.

According to reports, West Ham failed with a £50m January bid for midfielder but they are expected to pursue his signing again once summer transfer window opens.

The 26-year-old England international is valued close to £60m by the Yorkshire club, though they re-iterated that he isn’t for sale at any price.

“I feel West Ham are a slightly bigger club than Villa at the moment based on the 60,000 supporters they get and the recent performances in the league,” said Sinclair.

“I feel West Ham is a slightly bigger proposition than Aston Villa for Kalvin Phillips.

“The only problem I have is that Declan Rice may be leaving.”

Phillips is considered as one of the finest midfielders in England after impressing at the Euros and he is expected to be pursued by a lot of big clubs this summer. “He’s obviously emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Euros,” Sinclair added.

“I think he’s a Yorkshire lad, he’s proud of his heritage. He’s proud of the club who have given him the platform to play. And I feel that, if he feels the club will match his ambition, there’s a good chance that he’ll stay and sign a new contract.

“If he feels the club are making good moves, good recruitment, they’re on the right trajectory, of course (Phillips could sign a new deal).

“But, if he doesn’t feel that, I think he will leave this summer.”