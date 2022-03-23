The two Premier League clubs interested in Paul Pogba are reportedly Aston Villa and Newcastle.

On Wednesday, Sky Sports reported that Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, and two unnamed Premier League clubs were interested in signing Paul Pogba when his contract expires in the summer.

Now, The Sun are reporting that the two clubs are Newcastle and Aston Villa.

The links to the three European powerhouses named are hardly surprising. All three clubs have signed some of the biggest footballing superstars over the years.

However, the links to Newcastle and Aston Villa may raise a few eyebrows.

Newcastle have recently been taken over by billionaire owner, so wages won’t be an issue for the North East club. However, there’s no doubt Pogba will want to be involved in European football next season, something which they won’t be able to offer.

Even the attraction of lucrative wages might not be enough for Pogba, who is used to playing for the biggest clubs in different countries.

The Aston Villa link is the most interesting, and seemingly most unlikely. Although Villa aren’t in huge financial trouble, the signing of Pogba could destroy their current wage structure.

According to Spotrac, the highest-paid player at Aston Villa is Danny Ings, on £120,000 a week. Pogba is reportedly on £290,000 a week, taken from the same website.

Although Aston Villa will be saving on any transfer fee, due to Pogba’s contract expiring, having a player on over double the amount of your highest earner, can cause unrest in the camp.

The most likely candidates would likely be those around Europe, who generally have a high wage bill.