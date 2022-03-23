Video: Goalkeeper makes return to England national team after seven-year hiatus

England National Team
Posted by

Gareth Southgate has come up with a few controversial selections for his England squad to face Switzerland and Ivory Coast, but the latest inclusion trumps all of them. 

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been called up to the national team to break a seven-year hiatus from national team selection.

Forster is replacing West Brom stopper Sam Johnstone, who was himself a belated call up to replace Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsdale.

The 34-year-old has been a regular of recent in the Southampton side, starting each of the last 12 league games for The Saints, keeping two clean sheets.

More Stories / Latest News
Axed Newcastle player has been spotted with first team in Dubai
Barcelona struggling to agree new contract with Liverpool transfer target
Report reveals surprising PIF Newcastle transfer plans for summer

It’s been a strange week for Premier League related football but this was certainly not on many people’s football bingo card for the week.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Fraser Forster Gareth Southgate Sam Johnstone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.