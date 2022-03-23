Gareth Southgate has come up with a few controversial selections for his England squad to face Switzerland and Ivory Coast, but the latest inclusion trumps all of them.

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been called up to the national team to break a seven-year hiatus from national team selection.

Forster is replacing West Brom stopper Sam Johnstone, who was himself a belated call up to replace Arsenal stopper Aaron Ramsdale.

The 34-year-old has been a regular of recent in the Southampton side, starting each of the last 12 league games for The Saints, keeping two clean sheets.

It’s been a strange week for Premier League related football but this was certainly not on many people’s football bingo card for the week.

? BREAKING ? Sam Johnstone has withdrawn from the England squad, with Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster joining the England team for the first time in 7 years! pic.twitter.com/gTttaZr3VK — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 23, 2022

Pictures from Sky Sports