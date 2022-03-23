Liverpool transfer target Ben Doak scored a sublime assist for Scotland U17s, as they drew 2-2 with Czech Republic.

Liverpool are close to sealing a deal for the Celtic youngster, according to The Athletic, and fans will be excited seeing this excellent assist from the 16-year-old.

Doak turned a defender before knocking it past another, showing great pace to speed away from the opposition, before slotting in a team mate to finish.

Pictures from Everything Celtic, clipped from the Scottish FA.

??????? | Ben Doak Celtic teenager Ben Doak's assist as Scotland U17 drew 2-2 with Czech Republic this afternoon in Falkirk. pic.twitter.com/aBY3OJG14K — Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) March 23, 2022

The technique shown by the exciting young winger shows why clubs the size of Liverpool are interested in acquiring his services.