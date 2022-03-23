Video: Liverpool transfer target executes sublime assist for Scotland

Liverpool transfer target Ben Doak scored a sublime assist for Scotland U17s, as they drew 2-2 with Czech Republic.

Liverpool are close to sealing a deal for the Celtic youngster, according to The Athletic, and fans will be excited seeing this excellent assist from the 16-year-old.

Doak turned a defender before knocking it past another, showing great pace to speed away from the opposition, before slotting in a team mate to finish.

Pictures from Everything Celtic, clipped from the Scottish FA.

The technique shown by the exciting young winger shows why clubs the size of Liverpool are interested in acquiring his services.

 

