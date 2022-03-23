Video: Russia make inexplicable bid to host Euro 2028 or 2032

England and Ireland’s joint bid to host either Euro 2028 or 2032 is in danger of being upended by an inexplicable bid from Russia.

The deadline to express an interest in hosting the tournament was at 17:00 GMT today, but despite the ongoing conflict in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country, Russian has expressed an interest in hosting the Euros for these years.

Considering the hefty sanctions which have been imposed on Russian teams from UEFA and FIFA in the aftermath of the invasion, it is an extraordinary turn of events.

Whether this bid is accepted remains to be seen, but England and Ireland may now have to wait until 2023 to know for sure whether they will earn the right to host the tournament, with Turkey also expressing an interest.

