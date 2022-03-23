West Brom and Portsmouth duo CLEARED of rape allegations dating back to 2018

Ideally, there would always be a swift outcome to any criminal case as it does nobody good to have any allegations hanging around, but there will be relief tonight for two British players after being cleared of rape charges dating back to 2018.

West Brom striker Karlan Grant and Portsmouth’s Reeco Hackett-Fairchild were accused of rape in Ibiza in 2018, but the Daily Mail have reported that their charges have finally been dropped.

Clearly, the two players are unhappy at the length of time that it’s taken to reach this stage of proceedings, but the ruling has come after a judge reviewed mobile phone footage from the incident and backed the player’s claim that it was consensual sex.

It’s claimed that the judicial system in Ibiza is known for taking a long time to get anything done so that may explain the delay, but it’s also said that one of the players had bail conditions that included having to sign on at the Spanish embassy twice a month so it’s understandable that they’re not happy with the procedures.