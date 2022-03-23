Woodgate tips Eddie Howe for world-renowned managerial job

Pundit Jonathan Woodgate has tipped Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe to one day took over the England national team.

Howe has been in charge at Newcastle since November when he took over the position of former manager Steve Bruce, who left as the club was taken over by a Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund, which subsequently ousted Mike Ashley and many of his appointments in key positions.

As quoted by thisisfutbol Woodgate said: “He’s turned the club around and I hope they stick with him for as long as they can because he’s an exceptional young English manager who one day will manage England in my view. I think he’s that good.”

Of course the current England boss Gareth Southgate has done an amazing job of restoring the pride of the national team, guiding them to a World Cup semi-final and the Euro 2020 final.

Any future employment Howe may yet experience with the national team is likely some way off.

The former Bournemouth manager rose to fame for helping to guide Bournemouth up and through the football league calendar and keep the team in the Premier League for a number of years before they were ultimately relegated.

This season, Howe has seen flipped Newcastle’s season on its head. Where once it appeared to be heading towards a relegation scrap, it now seems to be heading towards a steady mid-table finish following a run of six wins in seven games.