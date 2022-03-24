Manchester United & Arsenal a step closer to transfer of 23-year-old talent after major development

Manchester United and Arsenal reportedly look to have been handed a major boost in the transfer pursuit of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguay international will be out of contract at the Nou Camp in 2023, and there’s been a major development on his future that could push him towards leaving Barca.

According to Catalunya Radio, Barcelona are unwilling to meet Araujo’s latest wage demands, which could mean he’ll soon be heading to the Premier League.

As reported by Gerard Romero in the tweet below, both Man Utd and Arsenal have made offers for the talented 23-year-old, and they’re surely closer to being able to do a deal for him now if his wage demands have put Barca off trying to negotiate with him…

??OFERTAS POR GAVI Y ARAUJO Contamos en @JijantesFC El central uruguayo tiene propuestas del :

Manchester United entorno los 8M

Arsenal entorno los 6M El sevillano tiene propuesta del Liverpool entorno los 6M LIVE > https://t.co/3KVGW54way pic.twitter.com/mhAuu3y1DZ — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) March 15, 2022

Araujo is a top defender who’d surely strengthen United in particular right now, with the Red Devils in need of an upgrade on Harry Maguire.

The England international is having a poor season, and one imagines the club won’t be able to make progress unless they bring in someone who’d be a better fit for their defence.

Arsenal have good options defensively, but perhaps lack depth behind their first choice pairing of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes.