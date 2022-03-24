West Ham on verge of agreeing transfer deal for France star

West Ham United are reportedly set to activate the option to make Alphonse Areola’s loan transfer into a permanent move.

The France international hasn’t always been a first-team regular for the Hammers, but it seems David Moyes is ready to keep him at the club permanently.

It’s expected that West Ham will trigger a clause to make Areola’s loan permanent imminently, with an agreement on the verge of being completed.

Lukasz Fabianski seems to still be Moyes’ first choice in goal, but Areola is a decent player and clearly has an important role to play in the east Londoners’ squad.

It could be that Areola will also eventually replace the ageing Fabianski as West Ham’s number one after showing his worth whenever he has played this season.

