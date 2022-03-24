“Dinosaurs” – Arsenal fans fuming with pundits’ bizarre take on Bukayo Saka

Arsenal fans are not at all happy with ESPN pundits as they made some pretty bizarre takes on Bukayo Saka after the recent win at Aston Villa.

The England international scored the winning goal for the Gunners at Villa Park, but also drew criticism from Steven Gerrard for the way he complained about a physical challenge from Tyrone Mings.

See below as ESPN’s pundits blame Saka for being too soft, and criticise him for making it so clear that he doesn’t like the physical side of the game…

This seems like a bit of an over-reaction, with Saka surely right to speak out if he feels he’s being targeted by teams and referees aren’t protecting him.

It’s little wonder this hasn’t gone down at all well with Arsenal fans.

