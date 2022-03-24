Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin says excessive focus on Russia-Ukraine war is “racist”

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has made some controversial comments about the way the media focuses on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Spain international, who is currently on loan at Real Betis for the 2021/22 campaign, believes it’s “racist” to focus so much more on this particular conflict when other wars have not had the same kind of emotional impact.

“It is quite difficult to see that we are more interested in this war than in others,” Bellerin told La Media Inglesa.

“I don’t know if it is because they are more like us or because the conflict can affect us more directly both economically and in terms of refugees.

“The Palestinian war has been completely silenced, no one speaks about it.

“Yemen, Iraq… now Russia not being able to play in the World Cup is something that other countries have faced for many years.

“It’s racist to have turned a blind eye to other conflicts and now to have this position.

“It also reflects a lack of empathy for the number of lives lost in many conflicts and we are prioritising those that are near to us.”