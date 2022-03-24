Arsenal star withdraws from England squad after positive Covid-19 test

Gareth Southgate’s 25-man England squad to face Switzerland and Ivory Coast is now down to 24, after Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was forced to withdraw.

Saka, 20, has been forced to withdraw from the England set up after returning a positive result for Covid-19.

The Arsenal winger would have likely been in line to start the game seeing as he is this England squad’s only natural right-midfielder.

An announcement from the official England website confirmed the decision, and also confirmed there would be no additions to Southgate’s squad, leaving the likes of Jadon Sancho disappointed on the sidelines.

Saka has been in stunning form for Arsenal this season, scoring nine goals and registering five assists in 28 Premier League games. Although it is his ability to drive with the ball at his feet which truly make him a danger to opposition defenders.

He also has four goals in 14 games for the England national team, and seems to have put his heart-breaking penalty miss at the Euro 2020 final behind him.

Fraser Forster could be in line to win his first England caps in six years after he was called up to the England squad yesterday as a replacement for Sam Johnstone, who himself was a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.