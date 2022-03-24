Barcelona have made contact with Manchester City over the possible transfer of Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez’s contract currently expires next year, and there is no sign of a renewal as it stands. This summer is important for the future of Mahrez, as Manchester City have to decide whether to sell the player, or risk him running down his contract.

According to Foot Mercato, Barcelona made contact with the club a few weeks, in search of a successor to Ousmane Dembele, who could be heading out the door.

Barcelona are in the market for a winger, and the report also states that Raphinha is on their list of potential replacements for Dembele.

Mahrez is a key player for City, especially in Europe. The 31-year-old has scored six goals in eight games in the Champions League and the Manchester club are one of the favourites to win the competition.

The age of Mahrez could be a reason to sell him. After recently turning 31, the winger isn’t going to have bundles of time left playing at this level. City may want to cash in and invest in a younger prospect to occupy this position for years to come.