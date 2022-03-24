Barcelona make stunning move to hijack Real Madrid transfer for Kylian Mbappe

Barcelona have made an approach to sign superstar Kylian Mbappe, with the Frenchman not closing the door on this possibility according to reports in France.

French magazine L’Equipe are reporting Barcelona have positioned themselves as an interested party for the World Cup winner, who they believe to be a cheaper alternative to the other superstar of tomorrow Erling Haaland.

However, what is the best news for them is Mbappe will hear them out, meaning they have a very real chance of hijacking his long-anticipated move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe’s contract with current club Paris Saint-Germain runs out in the summer, and following yet another disappointing collapse in the Champions League, ironically at the hands of Real Madrid, it looks set in stone for his future to lie away from France.

23-year-old Mbappe has had another storming year with the French league leaders.

He has 26 goals and 17 assists in just 37 games in all competitions, and was the only player to score in both legs against Real Madrid.

Barcelona are in the middle of a transitional period where they were forced to say goodbye to Lionel Messi and were knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage. This was the result of woeful financial mismanagement as they shelled out extortionate fees and wages on players who never lived up to their price tags.

Xavi has got them playing well again with a fresh, young core, but whether this is enough to coax Mbappe to Barcelona instead of Madrid will be revealed over the coming months as this saga develops.

Whoever gets Mbappe this summer will certainly gain one of the best players in world football at the moment.