Brighton star tells club he wants to leave this summer, amid Manchester United transfer interest

Brighton star Yves Bissouma has told Brighton he wants to leave the club, amid Manchester United transfer interest.

Bissouma has been impressive for Brighton over the last few years, after joining the club from Lille back in 2018. His performances have attracted the likes of Manchester United, who have previously been interested in the midfielder, as per The Telegraph.

To push himself to the next level, the 25-year-old may have to leave the club to express himself in European competitions. According to 90min, he’s already got the ball rolling, by telling Brighton he wants to leave the club.

Manchester United are in the market for a midfielder, and their interest in Declan Rice has been well documented. According to the Daily Mail, West Ham will demand a £150m fee for the English star.

United may turn to alternative targets due to his hefty price tag, and therefore interest in Bissouma could accelerate in the summer. Now he’s made it known he wants to leave the club, there will be plenty of interest from clubs around Europe to attempt to secure his signature.