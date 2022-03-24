Chelsea buyers list shrinks again as two more bidders told they are out of the running

Chelsea FC
Posted by

The process of selling Chelsea Football Club is well and truly underway, but the list of buyers is shrinking rapidly.

Earlier today it was revealed that Saudi Media Group consortium was out of the running to buy the club, and now the Raine Group – the US firm overseeing the sale of the club along with the UK government – has struck two more names from the list of bidders.

The Athletic are reporting that this time, it has seen British property developer and billionaire Nick Candy and Woody Johnson – the great-grandson of the Johnson and Johnson pharmaceutical empire – struck from the list.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United star set to double his wages in bumper new five-year deal
Video: Diogo Jota scores powerful header to double Portugal’s lead
Video: Gareth Bale scores stunning free-kick to put Wales a step closer to World Cup place

Candy had made his interest public from early on, citing his relationship to the club as a fan as one of the reasons he wanted to take over the club.

This leaves the potential buyers up for grabs, with bidders such as the Ricketts family, Crystal Palace co-owners David Blitzer and Josh Harris, and a joint bid from Todd Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, Jonathan Goldstein and Clearlake still among the options to succeed Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK Government following Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine last month.

The report indicates Chelsea could be sold for over $3 billion, with Abramovich also not asking for any of the £1.5 billion in debt Chelsea owes him.

Chelsea will hope the ordeal is over and done with soon in order to allow them to get back to the normal day-to-day running of the club.

More Stories Hansjorg Wyss Nick Candy Raine Group Roman Abramovich Todd Boehly Woody Johnson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.