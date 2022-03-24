Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has refused to be drawn on talk over his future amid transfer rumours linking him with Barcelona.

The Spain international has been a great servant to Chelsea for almost a decade now, captaining the club to Champions League glory last season and winning a host of other major honours in his time at the club.

It would be a blow for the Blues to lose Azpilicueta, but he’s yet to sign a new contract and will be a free agent this summer, with ESPN linking him as a target for Barcelona.

Azpilicueta could be a fine signing for Barca as a free agent, and Chelsea fans might be a bit worried that the 32-year-old hasn’t given any indication that he could stay at Stamford Bridge.

When asked about his future, Azpilicueta looked to brush aside talk over where he could be next season, which perhaps suggests there’s been a lack of progress over him staying in west London and he’s not keen to be too open about it just yet.

“This is not the time or place to talk about the future,” Azpilicueta said, as quoted by Goal.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the pandemic and with Chelsea’s current situation it’s that we have to live the day to day, live the moment. Now is the time to focus on the selection.”