Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a potential transfer move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spain international hasn’t had the best of times at Stamford Bridge, and has now fallen behind Edouard Mendy in the pecking order.

Kepa is now being eyed up by Newcastle after informing Chelsea that he wants to leave the club, according to Todo Fichajes, who add that he’s come close to leaving before, only for his price tag to complicate things.

Kepa could be a fine signing for a club like Newcastle, who have the backing of their wealthy Saudi owners, but who remain a work-in-progress before they can really attract the very best players in the world.

Even if there are better goalkeepers out there, NUFC would still surely see Kepa as a decent option, even if he’s not quite good enough for Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see how this saga pans out, but Kepa could do well to make the move to St James’ Park in order to play more regularly and become a key part of the club’s exciting project.