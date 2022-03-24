West Ham United will reportedly demand huge money for Declan Rice this summer, with the England international also deciding his preferred destination out of Chelsea or Manchester United.

In what promises to be one of the big transfer sagas of the summer, Rice has supposedly had his asking price ramped up to a staggering £150million, and would rather join Chelsea than Man Utd, according to the Evening Standard.

Rice is one of the finest young talents in world football at the moment, though we’re unsure if any club would pay quite as much as £150m for him.

United urgently need a new midfielder as Paul Pogba nears the end of his contract, while the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay continue to prove a little inconsistent in the Red Devils’ midfield.

Still, MUFC may well feel there is better value for money out there, while Chelsea are surely not in a position to be able to get this deal done amid huge uncertainty over their future.

Despite the sanctions on club owner Roman Abramovich, Rice is still seemingly eager to return to the club that let him go when he was a teenager.

All in all, this looks like it’s going to be a complicated deal, with West Ham clearly not ready to lose Rice easily, while the player himself seems picky about where he moves next.

Discussing Rice recently, former United and Hammers ace Luke Chadwick made it clear just how much he’d welcome the potential arrival of the 23-year-old at Old Trafford.

“I think getting someone like Rice through the door is a massive statement,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “It shows they’re serious about winning the league, it’s not a case of working out the best options financially, but just going for the best of the best.”