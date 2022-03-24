Dortmund star Manuel Akanji has rejected a new contract and looks set to leave the club, with Manchester United interested.

Akanji’s contract expires next year, so the German club may now look to sell him to avoid risking him leaving on a free transfer.

According to BILD, Akanji will now leave the club, after rejecting Dortmund’s latest contract offer. Manchester United have been interested in signing the defender in recent months, so will likely make a bid in the summer.

This was according to BILD as well (via The Sun), who claimed he could join United this summer for a fee of around £20m.

Dortmund were keen on keeping the 26-year-old, even with the impending arrival of Niklas Sule when his contract expires at Bayern Munich.

Akanji would be a welcome addition at United, who need to strengthen their defence. Harry Maguire isn’t performing as well as he was when he first signed, and is going through a tough time.

Akanji has played in a back three for his country, which shows his versatility. Whether the new manager who comes in likes to play a back four or a back five, Akanji has played in both at club or international level.