Ex-Red Devil explains concerns over potential Man United transfer swoop for free agent

Paulo Dybala will be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market in the summer following reports that he’s decided to leave Juventus once his contract expires in the next few months.

There will likely be a long list of top clubs queuing up to sign Dybala in the summer, with 90min previously mentioning Manchester United as being one of the clubs keeping an eye on his situation.

See below as Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that the Argentina international would be leaving Turin and preparing to open talks with new clubs for next season…

Dybala will leave Juventus as free agent. There was full verbal agreement last October for €8m plus €2m net salary until 2026 – then Juve decided to change their proposal. ???? #Dybala Paulo’s not happy with current, new conditions and he will now open talks with other clubs. pic.twitter.com/69UDfrJLGC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022

It would be intriguing to see Dybala at Man Utd, especially as they could do with new attacking players after a slightly underwhelming season from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford.

However, ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick has admitted he’s unsure if Dybala really looks the right fit for his old club, even though he’s got great natural ability.

“Dybala’s hugely talented, but I feel he’s never done it consistently for a full season. I think he’s capable of incredible things, but I’m not convinced his style of play is ideally suited to the Premier League,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He’s not the strongest physically, despite his fantastic technical ability. You look at the way Ralf Rangnick’s set the team up, and probably what the next manager will be looking for, he’s not quite got that physicality or work rate.

“He doesn’t quite seem right for United, but again he’s another option to consider if he’s available on a free. He can provide moments of magic and change a game in an instant, but having said that a lot of it will hinge on whether the club is playing Champions League football next season.”