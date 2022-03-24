Former Egyptian footballer Ahmed Hossam Mido has given his verdict on Mohamed Salah’s future.

Ahmed Hossam Mido was more commonly known as just ‘Mido’ when playing in England, and he’s explained what he believes is most likely to happen with Salah’s future.

Speaking to Kingfut, Mido said: “I believe Salah will most likely leave Liverpool, he’s a great player and many clubs want his services. He can play at the top level for at least five more years.”

Whether or not Mido has had any contact with Salah remains to be seen, but it seems he’s fully expecting the Liverpool star to leave the club.

Salah’s contract expires next year, so Liverpool will have to decide whether to sell the winger, or risk him running down his contract and leaving for free.

As it stands, negotiations have stalled and it’s a waiting game to see if the 29-year-old will commit to life on Merseyside.

Liverpool have sold a big star in recent years, when they offloaded Coutinho to Barcelona. If they can reinvest the money wisely, there’s no reason why they can’t stay competing at the top of the league.

If they allow Salah to run his contract down and leave for nothing, it could be difficult for them to reinvest.