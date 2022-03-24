Manchester United need someone like Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino to get the best out of wide-forwards like Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, according to former Red Devils midfielder Kleberson.

It’s fair to say Firmino surely won’t be moving from Anfield to Old Trafford any time soon, but his fellow Brazilian Kleberson is a big fan of his and thinks he’s the kind of player his old club need.

Firmino has been something of an unsung hero for Liverpool down the years, playing that false-nine role to perfection to allow Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to shine.

It’s easy to see why Man Utd might do well to have someone in their squad who could play a similar role and help get the best out of Sancho and Rashford, who have a similar style to Salah and Mane, even if they’ve not been anywhere near as successful so far.

Speaking to Paddy Power, as quoted by the Daily Express, Kleberson said: “Roberto Firmino’s style would suit Manchester United, especially the way he plays for Liverpool.

“For the Brazil national team, he plays higher up, but for Liverpool he’s a bit deeper. He’s learned so many things from Jurgen Klopp and he is so smart on the pitch.

“If Manchester United wanted to make a change, he’s a good player that can help, especially with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the wings. Firmino can help those players create space when they’re on the attack.

“That’s the type of player Manchester United should be looking at. A player with Firmino’s quality can help release the team.”