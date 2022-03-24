Arsenal legend says “incredible” potential signing “improves the squad” but raises one concern

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has talked up the potential signing of Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry after his huge improvement since leaving the Gunners earlier in his career.

Gnabry had a spell at Arsenal as a youngster, but didn’t get too many opportunities in the first-team, and notably struggled in a spell out on loan at West Brom as well.

Now, however, the Germany international has shown himself to be a world class talent with Bayern, as well as for his country, and he’d surely get a lot more of a key role at the Emirates Stadium now.

Having said that, even though Winterburn has praised Gnabry’s improvement and stated that the 26-year-old would improve Mikel Arteta’s squad, he also admits there would be a lot of competition in that area of the pitch.

Although Arsenal will surely want an upgrade on the struggling Nicolas Pepe, they also have the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli performing well in attack, so Gnabry might actually find he wouldn’t necessarily walk straight into that team.

“He’s improved dramatically and his confidence is soaring,” Winterburn told FreeSuperTips, as quoted by the Metro.

“In terms of how he’s developed as a player, if I’m honest there were times at Arsenal where he wasn’t getting a lot of game time and his fitness wasn’t as good as it should have been.

“The improvement he’s shown and what he’s achieved since leaving Arsenal is incredible.

“He’d be a good addition to the squad, I don’t think anyone would deny that, but where would he come in and who’s position would he potentially take.

“There’s Saka, Smith-Rowe and Martinelli, so he’ll most likely play in one of those roles.

“I think he would improve the squad, but I think Arsenal need to strengthen their squad in other areas rather than the wide areas.

“But if Arsenal decide to take him and that move materialises, then yes of course he improves the squad.”