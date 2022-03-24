Liverpool would need to “tweak” playing style if they pull off “frightening” transfer deal, says ex-PL ace

Liverpool would have to change their style if they sealed the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The Norway international is set to be one of the most sought-after talents on the market this summer after his world class form in his time in the Bundesliga.

Haaland has a stunning record of 80 goals in 82 games in all competitions since signing for Dortmund, and it’s little surprise that he’s been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs.

Interestingly, it may be that Liverpool are also in the running, according to El Nacional, who claim the Reds are among his suitors, with some doubts over Manchester City possibly snapping him up due to issues between his agent Mino Raiola and City manager Pep Guardiola.

Speaking to CaughtOffside about Haaland and how he might fit in at Liverpool, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick admitted it would be an interesting change of tactics for Jurgen Klopp, but he expected they could make it work.

“I think you can picture Haaland at any of the top clubs in the world with what he offers,” Chadwick said.

“It would mean a change of style at Liverpool, in terms of giving them a real number 9, which they don’t usually have. Firmino plays there but does a lot of his best work outside of the box.

“Still, it’s quite a frightening prospect picturing Haaland at Liverpool or Man City with what he can bring. It would mean quite a tweak to how Liverpool play.

“Jurgen Klopp’s a world class manager and he can make that work. With doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future, Haaland can replace those goals, and it’s a great option to have if Liverpool can get him.”