Liverpool looking to sign £41million West Ham flop

Liverpool are reportedly looking to seal a surprise transfer swoop for Ajax striker and former West Ham misfit Sebastien Haller.

The Reds are facing doubts over the future of Mohamed Salah as he approaches the final year of his contract with little indication that he’s set to sign a new deal, and Haller could be ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

According to Blaze Trends, Liverpool see Haller as someone who could be “decisive” in their first-team, and the Merseyside giants are expected to firm up their interest this summer.

Haller notably moved to West Ham for £41m a few years ago, but he never managed to settle and show his best form in his time in east London.

Sebastien Haller has been on fire for Ajax
Since then, however, he’s looked like a player reborn at Ajax, scoring 33 goals in 35 games so far this season, following on from 13 in 23 matches last term.

The Ivory Coast international would surely enjoy success in a second spell in the Premier League, and West Ham may live to regret not giving him more of a chance while they had him.

