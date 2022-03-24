Tottenham striker Harry Kane has refused to commit his future to the club amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The England international has been a star performer for Spurs, but it seems they’re at risk of losing their best player once again this summer.

Man Utd have recently been linked with a possible £100million move for Kane, according to the Daily Mirror, and the 28-year-old has now fuelled speculation over his future again by refusing to take the opportunity to commit himself to his current club.

Kane didn’t seem keen to talk too much about what might happen to him this summer, and insisted it is all out of his control.

As quoted by the Daily Mirror, Kane said: “My main focus is finishing this season, I can’t control what’s going to happen in the future.

“I want to be going into that tournament in the best form possible.”

MUFC supporters will surely hope this means Kane is open to leaving Tottenham, as he could be a dream signing for them to replace veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane would bring a similar ruthlessness in front of goal to United, as well as world class playmaking ability.

Still, Kane might also do well to consider alternative destinations, as he’s never won a trophy in his entire career, though we haven’t exactly seen much silverware at Old Trafford recently either.