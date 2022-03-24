Insider confirms one player will definitely sign for Newcastle

Transfer insider Dean Jones has confirmed that one player will sign for Newcastle this summer.

Jones, talking to GIVEMESPORT, has spoken on Newcastle’s upcoming transfer window.

“Newcastle will definitely sign a goalkeeper this summer,” said Jones.

Newcastle have been heavily linked with Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson recently, and are likely to make a move in the summer.

Martin Dubravka is the current number one at the club, but Eddie Howe is looking to improve almost every area of the pitch.

 

