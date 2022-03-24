Barcelona have won the race for the free transfer of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie despite Tottenham offering him more money.

This is according to a report from El Nacional, who also claim that the Ivory Coast international chose Barca over Real Madrid as he wasn’t convinced he’d have as much of a key role at the Bernabeu.

Kessie has been a top performer for Milan for some time now, and there’s no doubt he’s one of the most tempting free agents on the market this summer.

Spurs could have benefited hugely from bringing in the 25-year-old, whose all-action style of play would have made him the perfect fit for Antonio Conte’s tactics.

Still, it’s not too surprising that Kessie was taken in by the exciting new project at Barcelona, with the Catalan giants looking reborn since Xavi took over as manager.

Kessie looks a fine signing to come in as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets, and Tottenham will have to find alternatives to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Unfortunately for them, it’s looking unlikely that they’ll finish in the top four, and that lack of Champions League football will make it harder for them to attract the kind of talent they want.