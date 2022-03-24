Leeds player clashed with Bielsa before his sacking

Leeds United FC
Leeds star Raphinha clashed with Marcelo Bielsa before he got sacked.

The Brazilian was substituted against Everton at half-time before Bielsa’s sacking, despite them losing the game at the time. He was then dropped for their next game against Manchester United, and it turns out the two had fallen out.

According to the Daily Mail, Bielsa and Raphinha clashed over his defensive responsibilities.

Due to Raphinha being such a key player, and being linked with a move away, it may have been the final straw for the Leeds board, who had to take action before the situation got messy.

 

