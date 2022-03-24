Man United star set to double his wages in bumper new five-year deal

Man United star Bruno Fernandes is set to sign a new bumper deal which will see him double his wages.

The Portuguese playmaker is currently under contract with The Red Devils until 2025, but due to his impressive performances since joining the club in January 2020 – which have been hugely influential in helping United to secure Champions League football via back-to-back top four finishes – they are keen to reward him with a new deal.

The Athletic understands the new deal will be a five year deal which will see the 27-year-old contracted with them until 2027, and will double his wages to £240,000 per week.

Despite a comparatively slow season for Fernandes this season, a state which could be linked with United’s overall below par performances, he has still remained one of the key men behind any United success.

He has scored nine goals and registered 14 assists in 37 games in all competitions this season. His overall record at the club is 49 goals and 39 assists in 117 appearances.

The new deal will make him one of the highest earners at United, with the Athletic reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo, David de Gea, Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are all on at least £200,000 per week, while the likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw are close to that figure.

United are set for a rebuild both on and off the pitch, but retaining the services of an arguably world-class player like Feranandes is always bonus going forward.