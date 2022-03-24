Manchester City to subsidise coach travel for over 2000 fans going to FA Cup semi-final

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City will subsidise travel for well over 2000 fans who will be going to Man City against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final. 

Following the FA’s decision to refuse a change of venue for the FA Cup semi-final between Man City and Liverpool despite engineering works which will make weekend travel to the North West from London difficult, City have announced they will subsidise travel for 2,400 fans to go via coach.

The Times have reported the Premier League leaders will lay on 50 coaches for fans who plan to attend next months semi-final, which will be on either the 16th or 17th of April.

The FA refused to relocate the semi-final from Wembley to a more suitable venue for City and Liverpool fans, despite the difficulty of travel which will be caused.

They are said to have contributed about £35,000 towards subsidising the travel of fans, as they did not want fans to pay the full £55 fare.

Instead, tickets will be down to £40 instead, with details of how to but them set to be released next week.

However, an estimated 30,000 will still be required to find their own way to the capital if City sell out their allocation for tickets.

More Stories / Latest News
PSG join Liverpool in the race for Wolves star
Arsenal star withdraws from England squad after positive Covid-19 test
Video: Saudi Media Group out of running to buy Chelsea

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge blasted the FA’s decision to not relocate the semi-final, accusing them of “devaluing” the competition by refusing to accommodate to fans needs over the income Wembley can receive from the games which will be played there.

More Stories Football Association the FA Wembley

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.