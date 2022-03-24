Manchester City to subsidise coach travel for over 2000 fans going to FA Cup semi-final

Manchester City will subsidise travel for well over 2000 fans who will be going to Man City against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final.

Following the FA’s decision to refuse a change of venue for the FA Cup semi-final between Man City and Liverpool despite engineering works which will make weekend travel to the North West from London difficult, City have announced they will subsidise travel for 2,400 fans to go via coach.

The Times have reported the Premier League leaders will lay on 50 coaches for fans who plan to attend next months semi-final, which will be on either the 16th or 17th of April.

They are said to have contributed about £35,000 towards subsidising the travel of fans, as they did not want fans to pay the full £55 fare.

Instead, tickets will be down to £40 instead, with details of how to but them set to be released next week.

However, an estimated 30,000 will still be required to find their own way to the capital if City sell out their allocation for tickets.

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge blasted the FA’s decision to not relocate the semi-final, accusing them of “devaluing” the competition by refusing to accommodate to fans needs over the income Wembley can receive from the games which will be played there.