Manchester United must pay a €30m signing on fee to Antonio Rudiger, if they are to sign the Chelsea defender.

Rudiger can sign for a new club in the summer, as his contract at Chelsea is expiring. United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Bayern Munich are some of the clubs interested in acquiring his services.

This is according to journalist Duncan Castles, who also claims that: “The price that his representatives are asking for is €30million signing on fee and a basic wage of at least €6m after-tax each year,” speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast.

Despite not having to pay Chelsea anything for the player, whoever signs him will effectively have to pay a €30m fee to Rudiger himself.

Usually, a player who is out of contract receives a lot of interest, due to the club knowing they can get themselves a bargain. The 29-year-old is demanding an obscene fee, meaning it isn’t much of a bargain after all.

Manchester United may still be interested in the player, but due to Rudiger being 29-years-old, paying a large fee for him might not be in their best interests.

If he signs for a few years, he’s naturally going to decline in ability. United may struggle to recoup some of the money they pay for the German international, so the deal might not make sense from a financial standpoint.