Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has unveiled the front cover of his new children’s book being released in May.

The book, titled ‘Breakfast Club Adventures: The Beast Beyond the Fence’, was written by Rashford with the help of Alex Falase-Koya, as seen in the tweet below.

Excited to reveal the cover of my first children’s fiction book ‘The Breakfast Club Adventures: The Beast Beyond the Fence’, written with Alex Falase-Koya and illustrated by Marta Kissi.



Pre-order for a release on May 26th here: https://t.co/qWbUH0q5B0…@MacmillanKidsUK pic.twitter.com/nRAQuhFpkw — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) March 24, 2022

Breakfast clubs are in most schools nowadays, and they provide children with a meal before school starts, aiming to help families in England who may not be able to provide their kids with breakfast, for one reason or another.

Some parents may find it difficult to get their kids ready for school, especially if they are trying to get to work on time. Having a breakfast club is one less thing to worry about for the parents, allowing the kids to eat before school.

Rashford has spoken on his reason for writing a book about these clubs, on his Twitter.

“Breakfast Club had a huge impact on my life and I wanted to be able to instil important life values through adventure based in the Breakfast Club space where I learnt a lot about myself and those around me,” said Rashford.

It’s well documented how much Rashford wants to help children in this country, and this book further adds to this. Rather than just going to work and doing his job, he’s trying to help people in his spare time.

Rashford received an MBE in November 2021, in recognition of his campaign to support vulnerable children during the COVID-19 pandemic.