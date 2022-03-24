Manchester United told to pay £100m for transfer of Serie A star striker

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have been told they will need to pay £100m in order to complete the transfer of Serie A star Tammy Abraham. 

United are in the market for a new striker this summer as they look to freshen up their attacking options amid a badly needed squad rebuild, with Abraham coming into the sights of United scouts due to his impressive performances in the Serie A this season.

Abraham has already hit 23 goals this season for Jose Mourinho’s Roma, and as a result the club do not want to see him leave on the cheap and are prepared to hold out for an offer of an least £100m to let him go according to the Mail Online.

Tammy Abraham is flying at Roma with Jose Mourinho

Former club Chelsea did insert a buy-back clause into their deal with Roma, but this clause – worth £67m – doesn’t activate until the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old striker scored 30 goals and got 12 assists in his time with Chelsea, but left the club last summer for £36m in order to get more game time than he would have done under Thomas Tuchel.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist hints at potential move for Liverpool star in the summer
Manchester United must pay €30m signing on fee for out-of-contract star
Barcelona make contact to Manchester City regarding star forward

The Mail’s report indicates Manchester City and a number of other major European sides are also interested in the Englishman’s services, but Roma will hope the £100m price will deter any suitors at least for this summer, as they aim to get into the top four of the Serie A and earn a Champions League place.

More Stories Tammy Abraham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.