Manchester United told to pay £100m for transfer of Serie A star striker

Manchester United have been told they will need to pay £100m in order to complete the transfer of Serie A star Tammy Abraham.

United are in the market for a new striker this summer as they look to freshen up their attacking options amid a badly needed squad rebuild, with Abraham coming into the sights of United scouts due to his impressive performances in the Serie A this season.

Abraham has already hit 23 goals this season for Jose Mourinho’s Roma, and as a result the club do not want to see him leave on the cheap and are prepared to hold out for an offer of an least £100m to let him go according to the Mail Online.

Former club Chelsea did insert a buy-back clause into their deal with Roma, but this clause – worth £67m – doesn’t activate until the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old striker scored 30 goals and got 12 assists in his time with Chelsea, but left the club last summer for £36m in order to get more game time than he would have done under Thomas Tuchel.

The Mail’s report indicates Manchester City and a number of other major European sides are also interested in the Englishman’s services, but Roma will hope the £100m price will deter any suitors at least for this summer, as they aim to get into the top four of the Serie A and earn a Champions League place.