Manchester United transfer target Boubacar Kamara is close to agreeing a move to Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

Kamara is set to leave Marseille, with his contract due to expire in the summer. Kamara is a highly rated midfielder, who can also operate as a centre-back.

According to GOAL, the Frenchman is close to agreeing a move to Atletico Madrid when his contract ends in June.

Atletico did attempt to sign the 22-year-old previously, but a bid was rejected. Due to his contract expiring, Marseille now have no say in the matter, and the midfielder can join any club for free.

Manchester United had previously been linked to Kamara, and according to Marca in January, the North West club were in a good position to bring him to Manchester.

A move for Kamara made sense for United, due to their struggles in midfield. Kamara is a comfortable, ball-playing midfielder who loves to dictate the game and break up play.

Despite his age, Kamara has made over 100 appearances for the French club, but is yet to represent his country.

Maybe the uncertainty of who is going to be the next Manchester United manager could have swayed Kamara’s decision, as he’d be unaware whether the next manager would want to utilise him in the United midfield.