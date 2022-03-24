Ex-Red Devil explains Man United “attraction” to Pochettino, and issues Ten Hag warning

Former Manchester United star Mark Hughes has explained why Mauricio Pochettino is seen as one of the leading candidates for the job and issued a warning on Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hughes revealed one of the reasons for Man United’s “attraction” to current Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino.

He said: “The Premier League is like no other league in world football.

“If you’ve had no experience of (the competition), either as a player or a manager, then I think it can take you aback and you can have a period of transition where you’re not quite sure what’s hit you, because it’s such a different level in my view. So you see the attraction of Pochettino coming in because he does know the Premier League and the strength of it.”

Here Hughes has provided both an explanation and a warning for United, with reports suggesting they are likely to hire either Ten Hag or Pochettino.

The former United centre-forward’s comments indicate an increased sense of gambling on the appointment of Ten Hag, who is the candidate most United fans want to take over at the club despite his lack of experience in the Premier League.

Ten Hag has done a brilliant job with Ajax since taking over in 2017, and has led the club to two Eredivisie titles after a five year drought (it would have been three but the 2019/20 was null and void due to Covid-19 disruption) and a Champions League semi-final run.

On the contrary, Pochettino does have experience, and crafted one of the most memorable Tottenham Hotspur teams in recent times, but ultimately he failed to cash in on this promise by not winning any trophies.

Whoever United select to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick will immediately have expectations thrust upon them to get a fresh rebuild of the squad underway, after a poor year which has been beset by a lack of identity throughout the club.