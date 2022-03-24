Mesut Ozil suspended by Fenerbahce with immediate effect, says official club statement

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has been surprisingly suspended by Turkish giants Fenerbahce with immediate effect, according to an official club statement.

The former Germany international has been a regular in Fenerbahce’s first-team, and has even captained the side, but he has now been excluded from their squad, along with team-mate Ozan Tufan.

As quoted by the Daily Mirror, an official club statement read: “Our Football A Team players Mesut Ozil and Ozan Tufan have been excluded from the squad as per the decision taken. It is announced to the public.”

Fenerbahce have not given any reasons for Ozil being suspended, but this would not be the first time he’s courted controversy in his career.

The 33-year-old often had some issues during his time at Arsenal, which led to him barely playing under managers Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

It may be that there has been some further problem with Ozil’s discipline, with journalist Connor Humm claiming it’s to do with a row with coach Ismail Kartal…

Ozil spent seven and a half seasons at Arsenal, scoring 44 goals in over 250 appearances for the north London giants.

Ozil formed part of three FA Cup-winning sides for Arsenal, and is also a World Cup winner with the German national team.

