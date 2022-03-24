Newcastle United willing to take significant loss to offload £21m flop

Newcastle United are prepared to take a significant loss in order to offload former record signing Miguel Almiron.

The winger signed for Newcastle for £21m back in January 2019 under Steve Bruce, but has proved to be a major source of frustration throughout his time at the club.

Almiron has the attributes to be a good player, as shown with his ability on the ball. But too often he has lacked the composure and quality decision-making needed in order to elevate his game, often leading to criticism of his wayward end product – matched by a record of just 18 goals and assists in 115 games.

However, now Newcastle are looking to offload him in the summer, with as little as £15m being needed to prise him away from The Magpies this summer according to Football Insider.

The 28-year-old Paraguayan has seen his role at the club fade this season under Eddie Howe, only returning to the starting xi this year under the former Bournemouth manager when injuries to the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin forced Howe to utilise the depths of his squad.

Newcastle spent big in January after being sold by Mike Ashley to a Saudi-backed Public Investment Fund and two other equal shareholders, and they are expected to do the same in the summer as they overhaul the squad in order to climb themselves up the table, leaving Almiron with little chance of a future at St James’ Park.