Newcastle United Women to play first ever game at St James’ Park later this year

St James’ Park is set to play host the Newcastle United Women’s team for the first time ever on May 1st.

The 52,405 capacity ground currently plays host the Newcastle United men’s team and has done so for well over 100 years – since 1892.

However, May 1st will see a historic feat at the ground as the Women’s team get the chance to play their for the first time in their history.

According to the BBC, Newcastle will host Barnsley on the final league game of the season as they chase promotion to the National League Northern Premier Division.

New co-owner Amanda Staveley has spoken about the ambition the new owners have for the Women’s team, confirming the intention to turn the team into a professional outfit.

It was founded in 1989, but only became officially affiliated with the Newcastle United Foundation recently.

Considering the resources at the new owners disposal, the women’s team will likely take on a completely new form over the next few years, even though the focus will undoubtedly remain on the men’s team.

Newcastle United Women normally play their home games at Druid Park on the outskirts of the city, which has a capacity of 2,500.