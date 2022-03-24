Out of favour Manchester United star Donny van de Beek could have his career revived, if the club are to appoint Erik ten Hag.

Manchester Evening News reported recently that the Dutch coach was Manchester United’s preferred choice as manager, which would be fantastic news for Van de Beek.

The Dutch midfielder made 118 appearances for Ajax, many of them under Ten Hag. Since moving to England, it hasn’t worked out for the 24-year-old, and he was shipped out to Everton on loan in January.

Due to financial troubles, the Merseyside club may not be able to afford to sign him, but appointing Ten Hag could mean he gets a chance at Manchester United.

Speaking to de Volkskrant back in December, Ten Hag made some comments about how Van de Beek was treated.

“Donny, I find that hard. (It’s a) mortal sin. If you haven’t had a chance yet, then development will also stall. Every now and then you encourage them,” said the Ajax manager.

Van de Beek was a player Ten Hag trusted, and it will be interesting to see if he gets another chance in Manchester. The move to Everton seemingly put an end to his time at Old Trafford, but he may have been gifted another lifeline.