All parties give green light for Liverpool to beat Arsenal & Man Utd to forward transfer

Liverpool reportedly look the favourites to seal the transfer of Juventus striker Paulo Dybala this summer.

The Argentina international will be a free agent at the end of this season, following recent reports that he would not be ready to sign a new contract with his current club.

Liverpool are now said to be leading the race for Dybala’s signature, with all parties involved said to have given the green light for the move to go ahead, according to Don Balon.

This looks like a blow for any other clubs chasing Dybala, with 90min recently naming Arsenal and Manchester United as being among his admirers, while Fabrizio Romano stated he’d begin negotiating with other clubs…

Dybala will leave Juventus as free agent. There was full verbal agreement last October for €8m plus €2m net salary until 2026 – then Juve decided to change their proposal. ???? #Dybala Paulo’s not happy with current, new conditions and he will now open talks with other clubs. pic.twitter.com/69UDfrJLGC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022

Dybala could have an important role to play at Liverpool, with the Reds facing a real worry over Mohamed Salah, whose current contract expires in 2023, with little sign of an extension being close.

It’s a blow for Arsenal, however, who could do with Dybala as a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left in January, while there could be further departures in Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah when their contracts also expire in the summer.

United would also do well to snap up Dybala on a free, though former Red Devils ace Luke Chadwick also casts some doubts over whether he’d really be the best fit for his old club.

“He’s not the strongest physically, despite his fantastic technical ability. You look at the way Ralf Rangnick’s set the team up, and probably what the next manager will be looking for, he’s not quite got that physicality or work rate,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He doesn’t quite seem right for United, but again he’s another option to consider if he’s available on a free. He can provide moments of magic and change a game in an instant, but having said that a lot of it will hinge on whether the club is playing Champions League football next season.”