PSG have joined Liverpool in the race for Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

Before the beginning of this season, Liverpool expressed their interest in the Portuguese winger, before he suffered an injury that kept him out for the majority of the season. The Wolves winger has only started one game all season.

This was according to GOAL, who say they like the 22-year-old, but the injury stopped any move happening.

Neto recently signed a new contract at Wolves, but this hasn’t deterred PSG from showing their interest.

According to the Daily Mail, PSG have added Neto to their list of summer targets. Due to Kylian Mbappe’s contract expiring, PSG may be in the market for a new wide player, and Neto has bundles of potential at his young age.

Although a new deal often signals a players commitment to the club, it can also be a way to increase a player’s price tag. Signing a new deal means the offering club will have to pay more for the player, so Wolves could have given Neto a new contract due to the interest from other clubs.

Lionel Messi turns 35 this year, so a long-term replacement for him and Mbappe is necessary. Neto has plenty of years ahead of him, but has also gained a lot of experience in a short time, managing over 70 senior appearances across a few clubs.