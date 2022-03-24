Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly both made offers to the agent of Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Brazil international has shown himself to be an exciting talent during his time at Elland Road, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him move away for a bigger move in the near future.

The latest from the print edition of Sport, as translated by Sport Witness, is that Raphinha’s agent is handling offers from Liverpool and Chelsea, who seem to have firmed up their interest in the 25-year-old ahead of rivals Arsenal.

The report notes that Raphinha could have a €75million release clause this summer, so he won’t come cheap, unless Leeds get relegated, in which case that fee would go down to €25m.

The Gunners have also been linked as suitors for Raphinha by footballtransfers.com recently, but it seems they’re yet to make a more concrete effort to win the race for his signature.

Arsenal fans will surely hope their club will also be in the running for Raphinha, whose skills and goal threat surely make him a likely upgrade on the disappointing Nicolas Pepe.

Liverpool, however, may need to think about a big-name signing in attack soon as there’s been no progress on tying Mohamed Salah down to a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2023.

Chelsea’s current situation is complicated, but if they are soon taken over by new owners, Raphinha makes sense as a priority to give the Blues an upgrade on underwhelming performers like Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.