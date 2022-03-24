Real Madrid have initiated contact with Borussia Dortmund over the transfer of Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham has established himself as a regular in Germany despite being only 18-years-old. To move to a foreign country and become a key player in a team participating in European competitions, says a lot about the youngster.

According to Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, as seen in the tweet below, Real Madrid have contacted Dortmund over the potential transfer of the English talent.

???El REAL MADRID QUIERE a BELLINGHAM | El BORUSSIA prefiere NEGOCIAR con el MADRID por HAALAND https://t.co/0RE6mBJrZE vía @YouTube — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) March 22, 2022

Bellingham became the third youngest England international in 2020, at 17-year-old. Since then, he has managed 10 caps for his country and will be looking to become a regular leading up to the World Cup in the winter.

Bellingham took a huge leap, moving country to Dortmund after establishing himself at Birmingham City. The midlands side retired his shirt number in honour of Bellingham, after his transfer fee helped them immensely.

A move to Spain isn’t likely to scare someone like Bellingham, despite his age. He’s already shown the courage and character by moving to Germany, pushing on to become one of the best young talents in the world.